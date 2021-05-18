Neurovascular Devices Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Emerging Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Market Size, Revenue and Volume Analysis by 2023

The Neurovascular Devices Market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

Nevertheless, high procedural expense pursued by revealed instances of damage and the requirement for doctor preparing is assessed to control the market development amid the gauge time frame. It is accounted for that the normal expense for the treatment of neurovascular devices utilizing the flow diversion is assessed to be about USD 24,650. The Global Neurovascular Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period.The global neurovascular devices market is divided on the basis of product, end-user, therapeutic application, and regional analysis. Based on its product, the market is classified into embolization devices & aneurysm coiling, support device, neuro thrombectomy devices, stenting systems, and cerebral balloon angioplasty.

Based on its therapeutic application, the global neurovascular devices market is categorized into ischemic strokes and hemorrhagic stroke. On the basis of the end-users industry, the market is classified into ambulatory surgical units and hospitals & clinics.Regional AnalysisGeographically, the global neurovascular devices market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The industry players for the global neurovascular devices market include companies like Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, TERUMO CORPORATION, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Abbott, Medikit co., ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Evasc, Neuravi, Rapid Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Sensome, OxfordEndovascular, Blockade Medical, LLC., Secant Group, LLC, Delaware Corporation, Gynesonics, among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.4.1 Assumptions

1.4.2 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Primary Research Methodology

2.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology

2.1.3 Market Share Analysis

2.1.4 Market Pricing Approach

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases like brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and others, will propel the neurovascular devices market

3.2.2 Favourable reimbursement policies provide favorable background for market growth

3.2.3 Rising demands for minimally invasive therapeutic procedures and growing geriatric population will drive the neurovascular devices market growth

3.2.4 Ongoing product development & commercialization will boost the neurovascular devices market

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 High procedural cost by neurovascular devices

3.3.2 Cases of injury and need for physician training

3.4 Opportunity

3.5 Mega trend

3.5.1.1 Increasing use of endovascular embolization for the treatment of brain aneurysm

3.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

