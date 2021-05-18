Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market 2021: Scenario by Key Companies, Future Trends, Pipeline Projects, Growth and Regional Forecasts to 2023 with Top Countries Data

Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market: Size, Expected CAGR, Top Manufacturers and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2023.According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Pregnancy testing is the detection of human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in both urine and serum as early as seven to 10 days after conception, whereas, ovulation testing detects the Luteinizing Hormone (LH) level. The declining fertility rate, the emergence of highly accurate advanced technology, and easy availability of ovulation and pregnancy monitors are expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to the statistics presented by the World Bank, India had a fertility rate of 3.311 in 2000 whereas in 2016 it declined to 2.326. However, the high costs associated with ovulation tests may hamper the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 298.68 million by 2023 from USD 209.37 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Japan with a 23.2% share, followed by China and India with shares of 22.5% and 19.7%, respectively. The growing demand for pregnancy testing has been observed in different parts of the world which fuels the growth of the market.The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is segmented by product type, mode of purchase, end user, and country.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by product type, is segmented into pregnancy testing (hCG detection) and ovulation testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by pregnancy testing (hCG detection), is further segmented into urine-based testing and blood-based testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by ovulation testing, is sub-segmented into ovulation prediction kits and fertility monitors.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by mode of purchase, is segmented into non-prescription or OTC testing and prescription testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, fertility centers, and others.

Key Players

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Fairhaven Health LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Mankind Pharma Ltd, TaiDoc Technology & Corporation, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., and others

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market based on various tools such as value chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product type, by mode of purchase, and by end user.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Clinics

• Hospitals

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expected to reach USD 298.68 million by 2023 from USD 209.37 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of product type, the pregnancy testing (hCG detection) segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.95% by 2023

• Based on mode of purchase, the non-prescription or OTC testing segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2023

• Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.78% by 2023

• Japan is expected to hold the largest share of the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market at a CAGR of 23.2% by 2023

Regional Analysis

• Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

