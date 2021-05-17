Enterprise Data Management Market Insights, Growth, Size 2021 | Key Players, Industry Share, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends, Market Impact, Revenue Exception till 2026

Global Enterprise Data Management Market is valued approximately USD 71.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is an enterprise’s ability to effectively manage, integrate, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes. EDM offers accurate, consistent and transparent content for organizations process. Enterprise data management automatically receives data from third-party cloud services, applications, and enterprise systems, which helps business organizations to eliminate administrative data conflicts and issues, due to the negligence of information and data. The increased adoption of columnar databases and massively parallel processing architectures are the driving the growth of market.
The need for on-time qualified information, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased need for risk management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements, introduction new products and services and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in February 2020, Vodafone Idea has tied up with IBM Corporation to launch data security device management solution for enterprise. However, presence of data Silos is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Data Management market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Enterprise Data Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for risk management solutions and rise in the requirement of on-time authentic information. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation
SAS Institute
Teradata Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Talend
Symantec
Cloudera Inc.
Ataccaman Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Services
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Healthcare And Life Sciences
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and Information Technology
Retail and Consumer Goods
Media And Entertainment
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Government & Defense
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Data Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
