Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market to be Driven by the Rising Aquaculture Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific aquafeed market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses, ingredients, additives, product forms, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 30 Million Tons

China, Vietnam, India, and other Asian countries are the major exporters of seafood, such as fish and shrimp. Moreover, the demand for aquafeed in the region has risen as a result of the growing population, rising disposable incomes, and rising aquaculture production. Over the forecast period, various government initiatives aimed at increasing the production of certified sustainable seafood are expected to drive up the demand for aquafeed in the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aquafeed is an important part of modern commercial aquaculture since it provides farmed fish with balanced nutrition. The feeds, which come in the form of granules or pellets, provide nutrients to the fish in a stable and concentrated form, allowing them to eat efficiently and grow to their full potential.

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into:

Carps

Shrimp

Tilapia

Molluscs

Catfish

Salmon

Lobsters

Others

By ingredient, the industry is categorised into:

Soybean

Fish Meal

Corn

Fish Oil

Additives

Others

Based on additives, the market has been segmented into:

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Others

On the basis of product form, the industry is categorised into:

Pellets

Extruded

Powdered

Liquid

Regionally, the market can be divided into:

China

Indonesia

Japan

Bangladesh

Thailand

Vietnam

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Others

Market Trends

India and China are the major producers of aquafeed in the Asia Pacific region. Aquaculture production in India has been motivated by the diversity of fish in the Indian subcontinent and the strong demand for Indian shrimp in the global market. In India, shrimp farming is entirely reliant on formulated feeds. The demand for shrimp feed in India is rising as a result of the increased shrimp farming and increased exports, and foreign demand for Indian shrimp.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, BioMar Group, Aller Aqua Group, Ridley Corporation Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

