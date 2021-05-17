Global Chrysin Extract Market to be Driven by Rising Product Awareness Among Consumers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chrysin Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chrysin extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 162 billion (Global Dietary Supplements Market)

USD 162 billion (Global Dietary Supplements Market) Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8% (Global Dietary Supplements Market)

8% (Global Dietary Supplements Market) Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 240 billion (Global Dietary Supplements Market)

The growing awareness of the benefits of using chrysin extract is propelling the market for the product. Reduced male oestrogen levels and increased production of GnRH, a hormone that induces the production of follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone, are two of the positive effects, which are expected to help the market grow in the coming years. Because of its health and nutritional benefits, the market for chrysin extract has been closely linked to the dietary supplement industry. Thus, the rising demand for dietary supplements is propelling the growth of the chrysin extract market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chrysin extract comes from plants such as passion flowers, honey, and bee propolis. It is known for its aromatase-blocking properties, and it is used to make oestrogen blockers. Anxiety, inflammation, bodybuilding, and baldness can be treated with this product. It is a flavonoid compound, and it can be used to create dietary supplements.

The market can be divided by type into:

Passion Flower

Bee Propolis

Honey

The market can be segmented by form into:

Liquid

Powder

Others

By application, the market can be divided as follows:

Food Additive

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Veterinary and Pharmaceuticals

Others

The major regional markets for chrysin extract include:

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The growing demand for chrysin extract from the bodybuilding industry is propelling the market forward. The thriving bodybuilding industry is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period due to the emerging fitness trend associated with changing lifestyles. Bioflavonoid, which is found in chrysin extract, is used to treat inflammation, anxiety, and baldness, among other things and is expected to propel the growth of the market. The market is being pushed by the growing consumer awareness of the product’s health benefits.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Plamed Green Science Group, Semi Lab Limited, LKT Laboratories, Inc., and Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

