Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, Outlook 2021 | Industry Statistics, Emerging Technologies, Business Challenges, Covid-19 Outbreak, Explosive Factors of Revenue Expansion and Strategies 2027

CAFM is designed to aid the planning for a building or facility which covers every aspect of the day to day operations of the cause of the building. The software combines architecture and engineering, business administration and behavioral science concepts which optimizes the functioning of the organization and helps the property owner and manager stay in control and avoid unwanted fall outs. The rising digitalization and growing dependency on IT has led to increased adoption of these Software. According to American Society for Quality’s report of April 2019, 63% of manufacturers consider IoT products will increase profitability over the next five years and will invest USD 267 billion in IoT by 2020. Furthermore, the increased efficiency and optimization offered by these software also fuel the market growth. The rising need for automation across the globe has also triggered a boost in the market growth. However, cyber security threats impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Although, advent of AI in the software presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. For Instance: in May 2019, Manhattan Associates, launched Manhattan Automation Network, a program designed to speed the development and implementation of modern distribution center automation and robotics in warehouse automation sector. the program delivers joint solution design, integration touchpoints and implementation between warehouse management solution and innovative robotics.

The regional analysis of global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and availability of well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Hippo

Data Processing Solutions, Inc.

Dude Solutions

IFS

Fortive

Merchant logo

FasTrak SoftWorks, Inc

ServiceChannel

eMaint

Real Asset Management

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

By Application:

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

