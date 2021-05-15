Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, Outlook 2021 | Industry Statistics, Emerging Technologies, Business Challenges, Covid-19 Outbreak, Explosive Factors of Revenue Expansion and Strategies 2027

CAFM is designed to aid the planning for a building or facility which covers every aspect of the day to day operations of the cause of the building. The software combines architecture and engineering, business administration and behavioral science concepts which optimizes the functioning of the organization and helps the property owner and manager stay in control and avoid unwanted fall outs. The rising digitalization and growing dependency on IT has led to increased adoption of these Software. According to American Society for Quality’s report of April 2019, 63% of manufacturers consider IoT products will increase profitability over the next five years and will invest USD 267 billion in IoT by 2020. Furthermore, the increased efficiency and optimization offered by these software also fuel the market growth. The rising need for automation across the globe has also triggered a boost in the market growth. However, cyber security threats impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Although, advent of AI in the software presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. For Instance: in May 2019, Manhattan Associates, launched Manhattan Automation Network, a program designed to speed the development and implementation of modern distribution center automation and robotics in warehouse automation sector. the program delivers joint solution design, integration touchpoints and implementation between warehouse management solution and innovative robotics.
The regional analysis of global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and availability of well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation
Hippo
Data Processing Solutions, Inc.
Dude Solutions
IFS
Fortive
Merchant logo
FasTrak SoftWorks, Inc
ServiceChannel
eMaint
Real Asset Management
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cloud Based
On-Premises
By Application:
Industrial & Manufacturing
Property Management Firms
Logistics & Retail
Education & Government
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
