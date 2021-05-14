Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation Market Ready to See Growth of US$ 249.1 million by 2027 | Business Market Insights

The Autonomous Navigation Market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 124.1 million in 2019 to US$ 249.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, over the last decade, the region witnessed an increase of 52% in military spending that accounted for ~US$ 392 billion in 2018. This represents over one-fifth of the defence budget worldwide, and is anticipated to grow further The autonomous navigation system has become an important aspect to ensure the safe navigation of autonomous mobile robots used in outdoor environments, such as unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and delivery robots. It is highly critical for autonomous mobile robots to precisely understand the route and identify the obstacles during movement. Thus, introduction of new products with incorporated autonomous navigation system is expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. Also, AI optimization for increasing navigation efficiency is driving the APAC autonomous navigation market.

Leading Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation Market Players:

Brain Corporation

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD

Kollmorgen

KONGSBERG

Trimble Inc.

YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Autonomous Navigation market.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation Market size by pinpointing its sub-portions.

To dissect the sum and estimation of the Market, contingent upon key areas

To contemplate the significant players and dissect their development plans.

To dissect the Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their support in the whole area.

To inspect the Asia Pacific Autonomous Navigation market size (volume and worth) from the organization, fundamental locales/nations, items and application, foundation data.

Essential overall Market fabricating organizations, to determine, explain, and investigate the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market competition scene, SWOT examination, and improvement plans for future.

To look at serious advancement, for example, developments, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

