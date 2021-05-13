Global Rhum Agricole Market to be Driven by Greater Spending Capacity in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rhum Agricole Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rhum agricole market, assessing the market based on its segments like variant, distribution channel, end-use and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Since the ingredients of rhum agricole are different, it has a different taste as compared to other varieties of rum. This makes it a novel component in cocktails, especially amongst connoisseurs. In the historical period 2016-2020, the demand for rhum agricole was primarily in Europe, especially France. This, however, has been seen to expand from developed countries to markets in developing countries too. Due to increased spending on leisure and entertainment, there has been a marked increase in the sales of this spirit. As more drinking establishments have been established across the world, the demand for this drink is expected to rise further. The majority of the market has been concentrated in Europe and in the Caribbean where there has been consistent growth in the historical period, but it is expected to grow in Asia Pacific and North America too, due to rising populations and greater disposable incomes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rhum agricole is a type of rum made from fresh sugarcane juice rather than sugarcane molasses. Their origin lies in the Caribbean, particularly Martinique, a French overseas territory. The taste of this rum changes according to the quality and type of sugarcane, climate, soil type and differences in processes: distillation, blending and ageing.

The rhum agricole market can be classified on the basis of variant:

Vieux

Amber

Blanc

There are different distribution channels for the market like:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

The market may be segmented on the basis of end-use into:

Food Service

Households

Others

The regional markets for rhum agricole can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Despite government regulations on trade of alcohol through tariffs, the sales of rhum agricole have been rising consistently through different channels. Intensive digital marketing has worked in favour of this market. Although there is a supply-demand inequality due to concentrated cultivation and processing of this spirit, and high demand in different areas, the rising market trend can continue if companies choose to invest in regions where sugarcane is grown and there are adequate processing facilities. Over time, in the forecast period 2021-2026, the trade is expected to further rise because of increased cross-border sales through different supply lines.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Rhum Saint James, Rums Damoiseau, Rhum Clément, Distillerie J.M., and La Rhumerie de Chamarel, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

