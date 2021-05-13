Benzene Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2021-2027

The growing demand from various end users such as textiles, packaging and agriculture is expected to drive the demand for Benzene Market.

Market Size – USD 82.04 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid expansion in the APAC region.

Reports and Data has recently published a Global Benzene Market research report which is a 100+ paged report covering crucial statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and covers a comprehensive TOC on the Benzene industry. The report is a systematic representation of the global Benzene business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation. The research report is formulated with the aim to help the reader gain a clear understanding of dynamics of the Benzene industry and enable them to make strategic decisions to gain robust foothold in the market.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Sinopec, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. JX Holdings, Bp Plc., and Borealis AG, among others.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Cumene

Aniline

Ethylbenzene

Cyclohexane

Chlorobenzene

Maleic Anhydride

Alkylbenzene

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Catalytic Reforming

Toluene disproportionation

Toluene hydrodealkylation

Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha

From Biomass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Plastics

Solvent

Chemical Intermediates

Surfactants

Rubber Manufacturing

Detergents

Explosives

Lubricants

Pesticides

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Constructions

Textiles

Others

Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Advantages of Benzene Report:

Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

Extensive regional analysis of the Benzene industry

Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry. Furthermore, the report offers key insights into overall industry outlook, product portfolio, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, growth trends, production and consumption patterns, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, and key opportunities and growth prospects.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

