Global Cellulose Fibre Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cellulose Fibre Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cellulose fibre market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 52 billion

The market for cellulose fibre has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable fibres, especially in textile and hygiene industries. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the cellulose fibre market. In the production of synthetic or man-made fibres, industrial processing of wood pulp derived from botanical sources is used. The mechanical and chemical processing of wood pulp is needed for the production of cellulose fibres. The most commonly used rayon varieties are viscose, triacetate, and acetate, which are man-made cellulose fibres used in a variety of applications. The cellulose fibres industry is a capital-intensive industry that requires specialised knowledge. Through research and development, key industry players are actively working on new products and technological advancements, which is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cellulose fibres are produced from cellulose, which can be contained in wood pulp or plant stalks. These fibres are naturally flexible, with properties including moisture absorption and hydrophobicity that are uncommon and useful.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Natural

Man made

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Textile

Hygiene

Industrial

The regional markets for cellulose fibre include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market for cellulose fibre in terms of volume. An increasing standard of living and a growing population are driving demand for textiles in this area. Natural and synthetic cellulose fibres are widely used in textiles. Apparel and home textile are the key applications expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. The two types of cellulose fibres that are widely used are natural cellulose fibres and man-made cellulose fibres. Natural cellulose fibres include cotton, jute, and other natural cellulose fibres, while man-made cellulose fibres include viscose, lyocell, modal, and other man-made cellulose fibres. The market’s growth is aided by increasing demand for various cellulose fibres.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lenzing A, Grasim Industries Limited, Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, Eastman Chemical Company, Metsä Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

