Global Radiation Oncology Market to be Driven by the Escalating Cancer Cases in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Radiation Oncology Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global radiation oncology market, assessing the market based on its segments like oncology types, oncology technology types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.7 billion

USD 6.7 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1%

The surge of cancer rates throughout the world is aiding the market growth for radiation oncology. The rapid increase of cancer has made it one of the leading causes of death. As radiotherapy provides effective treatment with low side effects, it is increasingly used in the treatment of cancer, further aiding the market growth. North America accounts for the biggest share of the market for radiation oncology. This can be attributed to technological advancements and increasing accessibility and affordability for healthcare due to rising disposable income. Europe is also excepted to witness a surge in the market growth due to the escalating cancer rates and good healthcare industry. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is rapidly growing due to the increasing healthcare infrastructure development, consequently aiding the growth of the overall market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Radiation oncology, variously known as radiotherapy, is the use of ionised radiation to provide cancer treatment. It not only controls cell growth but also damages the DNA of cancerous cells. It can also be used to treat tumours occurring in certain parts of the brain.

The major oncology types of radiation oncology are:

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Linear Accelerators

Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

Proton Therapy

Others

Internal Beam Radiotherapy

Brachytherapy

Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy

Others

Based on the oncology technology types, the market is segmented into:

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

Stereotactic Technology

Proton Beam Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

Others

Internal Beam Radiotherapy

Low-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

Others

On the basis of application, radiation oncology market can be divided into:

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

Prostate Cancer

Gynaecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of radiation oncology like:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for radiation oncology is primarily driven by the rising cancer cases and the technological advancements aiding the treatment process of the chronic disease. The surging research and development (R&D) by the leading players to develop more efficient and better treatments is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and the respiratory gating, trilogy radiosurgery, prostate seed implant, and RapidArc technology are anticipated to catalyse the market growth. Additionally, rising per capita income and the developing infrastructure activities in middle and low-income countries is expected to bolster the radiation oncology industry in the forecast period.

Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiation-oncology-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Isoray Medical, Mevion Medical Systems, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

