Organ Perfusion System Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organ Perfusion System market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Organ Perfusion Systems are used for storing the organs isolated from the donor’s body under a well-monitored environment to maintain the health of the organ before being transplanted into the receptor’s body. Most commonly perfused organs include the heart, kidney, liver, lungs, and others. Increasing prevalence of heart and respiratory diseases has led to an increase in the rates of organ failure. This is expected to drive the demand for organ transplantations. Rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle has led to an increase in heart disease cases while excessive alcohol consumption is increasing the rate of kidney failures, thus increasing the demand for kidney transplants.
The comprehensive analysis of the Organ Perfusion System market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Organ Perfusion System market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Organ Perfusion System industry.
The Organ Perfusion System research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Repligen corporation and OrganOx.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Organ Perfusion System market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Organ Perfusion System market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Organ Perfusion System industry throughout the forecast period.
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Bioreactors perfusion systems
- Microfluidic perfusion systems
- Pressure-driven perfusion systems
Organ Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Heart
- Lung
- Liver
- Kidney
- Others
Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hypothermic
- Normothermic
Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Perfusion Pumps
- Oxygenators
- Heart Lung Machine
- Monitoring Systems
- Cannulas
- Others
Organ Perfusion System market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Organ Perfusion System Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Organ Perfusion System Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Organ Perfusion System market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Organ Perfusion System industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Organ Perfusion System industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Organ Perfusion System industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Organ Perfusion System market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
