Integrated Operating Room Management Systems Market 2021 : Top Countries Data with Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Market Size, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The Integrated Operating Room Management Systems Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come.

The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids. According to a statistical report titled “Global Spending on Health: A World in Transition”, released in theyear 2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global spending on healthcare recorded USD 7.8 trillion in 2017, which was an increase by USD 0.2 trillion from the recorded value of USD 7.6 trillion in 2016.

n 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Integrated Operating Room Management Systems Market over the period 2019-2026.

Market analysis

The advances in the therapeutic and medical segment have expanded the proficiency and exactness of every possible aspect of the healthcare delivery services. The expanding requirement for improving the proficiency of operating rooms and accordingly raising the achievement rate of medical procedures is provoking the development of the integrated operating room management systems market. Rise in medical tourism in global regions like Asia Pacific is augmenting the growth of the global integrated operating room management systems market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% while reaching the value of USD 1,522 million during forecast period 2018-2023.

Market segmentation

The global integrated operating room management systems market is segmented on the basis of its device, surgical application, type and regional demand. Based on its device, the market is classified into Operating Room Lights, Operating Tables Types, Operating Room Communication Systems, Intraoperative Diagnostic Devices. On the basis of its surgical application, the market is segmented as Diagnostics Imaging Application and Therapeutics Application. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated as Operating Room and Procedure Scheduling System, Instrument Tracking System, Operating Room Inventory Management System, Recording and Documentation System, Audio and Video Management System, Anesthesia Information Management.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global integrated operating room management systems market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Barco, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Skytron LLC, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems GmbH), Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation of the Americas (Image Stream Medical, Inc.), among others are the major players in the global integrated operating room management systems market.

About Us

Contact Us

