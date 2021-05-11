Facial Injectables Market 2021: Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 with Top Countries Data

Facial Injectable or also known as Dermal Fillers are products which help in a trending application known as bio-engineering or facial rejuvenation. As humans age the facial skin is bound to lose subcutaneous fat naturally, the skin is lured closer to the facial working muscles hence smile lines and wrinkles over the face become more visible.Global Facial Injectable market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Botulinum Toxin, Polymers and Particles and others. On the basis of end users which consists of hospitals, clinics, research and development facilities and others. On the basis of application which consists of facial surgery, facial uplift and others.The global market for Facial Injectable is expected to reach US$ 9043.9 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%.
Key Players
The key players profiled in the research report are Allergan Inc (Ireland), Merz Pharma (Germany), Ipsen (France), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Galderma (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences (US), Tei Biosciences, Fibrogen (Finland), Ethicon (US) and others.
Study Objectives:
To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.
To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Target Audience
• Facial Injectable manufacturers
• Facial Injectable Suppliers
• Pharmaceutical companies
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
• Medical Research Laboratories
• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities
Key Findings
• The global Facial Injectable market and is expected to reach USD 9043.9 million by 2021.
• Regionally, North America holds the largest market share of global Facial Injectable market and is expected to reach USD 3428.2 million by 2021.
• Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2021
The reports also cover country level analysis:
America
• North America
Europe
Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• UK
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Asia
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia
Middle East & Africa
