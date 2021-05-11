Halal Logistics Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Market Size, Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study and Business Operation Data Analysis by 2027

Global Halal Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 286.96 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growing halal industry has led to the widespread adoption of halal ingredients in food & beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, which result in fostering the growth of halal logistics market. The rising Muslim population across the globe coupled with their preference to consume halal ingredients to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (United States), the number of Muslim populations in 2017 was 3.45 million and grown to approx. 4 million till 2019. Similarly, according to Statista, the Muslim Population in UK rises from 6.3% in 2016 to 17.2 % by 2050. Furthermore, Non-OIC countries are increasingly relying on the Halal Food Industry and rising use of halal ingredients in beauty and cosmetics products are further strengthening the growth of the halal logistics market. Also, the increasing halal certification for various food & beverage ingredients tends to accelerate the market share of the segment.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10347009



For instance, as the Indonesian government issued a regulation 31/2019 regarding the compulsory halal labelling law which must be carried out in the next five years. This law in the first phase is applied to the food and beverage products and is compulsion by October 2024. While, second phase covers the cosmetic industry, which will be a compulsion after October 2026. However, the restrictions enforced by the governments in the wake of COVID-19 have put more burden on the logistic service provider is the major factor restraining the growth of global Halal Logistics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Halal Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the migration of the Muslim population from Muslim-dominated nations to India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is one of the major reasons responsible for the rise in the Muslim population in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nippon Express

TIBA Group

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

TASCO Berhad

Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB)

MASkargo

SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

DB Schenker

Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC

Northport (Malaysia) BHD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

By End-Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic / Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10347009

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

———————-Upcoming Research——————-

Real-Time Health Monitoring Devices Market

Dental CAM Milling Machine Market

Cystic Fibrosis Market

Respiratory Inhalers Market

M-Health Device Market

Surgical Robots Market

Malocclusion Market

Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market

Ascites Market

Microdermabrasion Market

Medical Implant Market

Juvenile Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Market

Cancer Biomarker Market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Veterinary Imaging Market

Radiopharmaceutical Market

Fertility Services Market

Immortalized Cell Line Market

Cystic Fibrosis Market

HIV Vaccine Market

Platelet Agitator Market

Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market

Bilirubin Blood Test Market

Dermal Fillers Market

Cyber Insurance Market

Encryption Software Market

Human Capital Management Market

Streaming Analytics Market

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market

People Counting System Market

Web-Based Digital Signage Market

Submarine Telecom Cable Market

Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming Market

Corporate E-Learning Market

Darts Market

Workflow Management Tool Market

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market

WAN Optimization Market

Outdoor Advertising Market

Sports Management Software Market

Environmental Disinfection Robots Market

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market

Programmable Robots Market

3D Motion Capture System Market

Augmented Reality in Retail Market

Lost and Found Software Market

Honey Food Market

Project Management Software Systems Market

Vulnerability Scanner Software Market

Affective Computing Market

Virtual Training and Simulation Market

5G in IoT Market

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market

Image Recognition in Retail Market