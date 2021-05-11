Halal Logistics Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Market Size, Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study and Business Operation Data Analysis by 2027

Global Halal Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 286.96 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growing halal industry has led to the widespread adoption of halal ingredients in food & beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, which result in fostering the growth of halal logistics market. The rising Muslim population across the globe coupled with their preference to consume halal ingredients to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the Institute of Social Policy and Understanding (United States), the number of Muslim populations in 2017 was 3.45 million and grown to approx. 4 million till 2019. Similarly, according to Statista, the Muslim Population in UK rises from 6.3% in 2016 to 17.2 % by 2050. Furthermore, Non-OIC countries are increasingly relying on the Halal Food Industry and rising use of halal ingredients in beauty and cosmetics products are further strengthening the growth of the halal logistics market. Also, the increasing halal certification for various food & beverage ingredients tends to accelerate the market share of the segment.
For instance, as the Indonesian government issued a regulation 31/2019 regarding the compulsory halal labelling law which must be carried out in the next five years. This law in the first phase is applied to the food and beverage products and is compulsion by October 2024. While, second phase covers the cosmetic industry, which will be a compulsion after October 2026. However, the restrictions enforced by the governments in the wake of COVID-19 have put more burden on the logistic service provider is the major factor restraining the growth of global Halal Logistics market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Halal Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the migration of the Muslim population from Muslim-dominated nations to India, China, and Southeast Asian countries is one of the major reasons responsible for the rise in the Muslim population in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Nippon Express
TIBA Group
YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.
TASCO Berhad
Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB)
MASkargo
SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.
DB Schenker
Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC
Northport (Malaysia) BHD
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Storage
Transportation
Monitoring Components
By End-Use Industry:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic / Personal Care
Chemicals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
