Latin American Generic Oncology Drugs Market Registers Significant Growth Due to Rising Cancer Cases and Demand for Cost-Effective Treatments

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de los Medicamentos Oncológicos Genéricos, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la vía de administración, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Generic Oncology Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on the route of administration, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market for generic oncology drugs in Latin America is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer. Smoking, greater exposure to Ultraviolet rays, rising adulteration of food coupled with sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles of the consumers are some of the risk factors that lead to cancer. Since cancer treatment is expensive, the demand for cost-effective treatments has led to the growth of generic oncology drugs.

Furthermore, the governments of various Latin American countries are also supporting and promoting generic oncology drugs. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector and research field have led to early cancer diagnosis, thereby leading to increasing demand for generic oncology drugs at the preventive stage. Patent expiration of key blockbuster drugs have further contributed to market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Generic oncology drugs form an important part of cancer treatment as they assist in controlling and eliminating the cancer cells present in the human body. Moreover, some of the anticancer drugs are only available as generics. Apart from chemotherapy, these are also widely used in supportive care and alleviating after-effects, including pain.

By route of administration, the market is divided into:

Oral

Parenteral

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the crucial factors boosting the demand for generic oncology drugs is the rising number of cancer patients in Latin America. Studies reveal that the number of new cancer cases for Latin America and the Caribbean together amounted to more than 1.47 million, out of which about 7.13 thousand people died due to cancer in 2020.

New product launches also support the market. Research and development initiatives to reduce healthcare expenses related to cancer treatment are leading to the introduction of several new generic drugs, thus accelerating market growth. Moreover, the field of personalized medicine is also emerging gradually. The oncologists may personalize the treatment depending on the genetic makeup of their patients. Studying an individual’s genetic profile to know their predisposition for tumor growths can allow the doctors to prescribe a specific kind of treatment for a particular type of cancer that the patient faces. Such a personalized approach is expected to provide a positive direction to the generic oncology drugs market in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Mylan N.V.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Stason Pharmaceuticals

Mayne Pharma

Otros

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

