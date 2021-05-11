ASEAN Trade Finance Market to be driven at a CAGR of 5.3% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘ASEAN Trade Finance Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the ASEAN trade finance market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, provider, end user, and major regions Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.7 Billion

The growth of ASEAN trade finance market is driven by the rapid industrial and economic development in the region. The expansion of small and medium enterprises (SME) in global market is expected to provide growth opportunities in the forecast period. Additionally, the need for investment activities with risk management by various manufacturers, sellers, importers, and exporters are projected to propel the market. The increasing technological advancements such as radio frequency identification (RFD), optical character recognition (OCR), and quick response codes among others (QRC) among others are expected to aid importers to track the shipments.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Trade finance refers to the funding of international trade via various financial instruments such as letters of credit (LCs), credit agency, export finance, bank guarantees, insurance, receivables and invoice finance, and others. It enhances the working capital efficiency of the business and mitigates the risk involved.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Supply Chain Finance

Structured Trade Finance

Traditional Trade Finance

By service provider, the industry can be segmented into:

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Others

On the basis of end user, the industry can be categorised into:

Exporters

Importers

Traders

Others

The regional markets for ASEAN trade finance include:

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Vietnam

Others

Market Trends

However, the market saw a decline in 2020, the ASEAN trade finance market is expected to recover from covid-19 impact and grow to pre pandemic levels. This can be attributed to strong trade relations with the North America and other developing economies. Additionally, the exporters and importers, on the end use basis, are expected to be the significant shareholder in the ASEAN region owing to the rising need for capital for the business expansion. Moreover, the factors such as increasing globalisation, growing penetration of key global players and expansion of various industries, supplier base is projected to push the growth of the region over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Asian Development Bank, DBS Bank Ltd, Malayan Banking Berhad, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Vietinbank, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

