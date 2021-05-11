Global Sodium Chlorate Market Driven by the Paper Industry and Bleaching in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Maket Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Chlorate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium chlorate market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 4.3 Million Tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.3 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): 4.82 Million Tons

Since raw materials are readily available, the market size is expected to rise steadily over the projected period. Increasing demand for chemicals, agricultural, and mining goods from paper and other end-use industries is one of the company’s main growth drivers. It is used to make chlorine dioxide, which is used as a bleaching agent in bleached pulp processing. Manufacturers are focused on reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable methods of producing chlorine dioxide from NaClO3, so demand for sodium chlorate remains stable despite government restrictions on its usage in manufacturing industries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sodium chlorate, an inorganic compound, is a white crystalline powder with the chemical formula NaClO3. On an industrial scale, it is made by electrolyzing sodium chloride (NaCl) with water (H2O) and adding other chemicals. It has no odour, is very soluble in water, and decomposes at temperatures above 300°C to release oxygen and sodium chloride. It is used as a bleaching agent, oxidizing/reducing agent, intermediate, among other stuff.

Based on form, the industry can be divided into the following:

Crystalline

Solution

It finds wide applications in the following industries:

Pulp and Bleaching Industry

Chlorates of Other Metals

Leather Tanning

Dyes

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

One of the main sectors where chlorine dioxide is produced on-site is the paper and pulp industry. It is the primary bleaching agent for essential chlorine-free (ECF) chemical pulping and is commonly used in emerging markets such as India and China. It is widely used in a variety of applications due to its oxidation properties, including tanning, leather finishing, and dye manufacturing. The industry’s growth will be fueled by the rising demand for the commodity in these sectors. Sodium chloride and water are the two primary feedstocks for sodium chloride processing. Because of the availability of the commodity, such basic materials are affordable and available in nature.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kemira, Nouryon, ERCO Worldwide and Arkema Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

