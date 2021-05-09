Global Veterinary Scales Market to be Driven by the Drug Overdosage in Animals in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026.

The new report by EMR titled, ’Global Veterinary Scales Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global veterinary scales market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

One of the most common issues that pet owners may have is overfeeding, which is excessive food intake compared to the body’s actual needs. The primary solution to this growing issue is to change the diet of the pet. The veterinary scales market is growing to prevent such accidents and assess the effective dose of medicines for animals. Dosage is usually expressed in the sum of active ingredients per kilogram of body weight per day. Following that, the inclusion rate in feed can be calculated by taking the necessary daily dose and estimated daily intake into account, allowing for the supply of adequate dosage of medicines. This is assisting the veterinary scales industry’s development. North America is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast era and drive the regional market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The weight measuring instrument used to perform initial animal examinations is referred to as an animal scale. Several animal scales are used in veterinary clinics, including digital floor scales, digital mail-type scales, and portable baby scales.

The market can be divided into the following segments based on the configuration:

Platform

Bench-Top

Portable

The market can be divided on the basis of technology into:

Electronic

Mechanical

The market is divided based on application into:

Large Animals

Small Animals

Others

The end uses are segmented into:

Veterinary Clinics

Home Use

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

The leading regional markets for Veterinary Scales are:

North America

Latin Americas

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in understanding of animal health care, which includes essential routine check-ups and treatment of animals. The innovative designs, portability, and ease of use are the primary factors driving the veterinary scales market growth. The advancement of these devices offers a significant market opportunity for veterinary scales. Furthermore, the availability of veterinary scales at reasonable prices and the progress of compact electronic scale designs are expected to drive the veterinary scales industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Adam Equipment Co. Ltd., Bosche GmbH & Co. KG, Coventry Scale Company, Apexx Veterinary Equipment, Inc., Tanita Corporation, and Brecknell (Weigh-Tronix Canada ULC), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

