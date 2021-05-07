Europe Benzene Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Derivatives, Styrene and Cumene in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Benzene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe benzene market, assessing the market based on its segments like derivatives, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 8MMT

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 8.7MMT

In Europe, increasing demand from segments such as derivatives, styrene, and cumene is driving the benzene market. The growing demand for benzene is being fueled by the polyester industry, where styrene is widely used in the textile manufacturing process. Along with cumene, styrene is one of the most important derivatives segments in the world. Styrene is responsible for a large portion of the global benzene market. Cumene is a major benzene derivative that drives significant benzene demand, especially in the European Union. The European Union is also expected to increase capacity in the industry, especially in the caprolactam and phenolic resin segments.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Benzene is primarily used as a feedstock or raw material for the production of ethylbenzene, cumene, and cyclohexane, among other industrial chemicals. In the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, benzene is also used as a solvent.

The derivatives of the product can be divided into the following:

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Alkylbenzene

Aniline

Chlorobenzene

Cyclohexane

Maleic Anhydride

Others

Benzene finds its applications in the following segments:

Solvent

Chemical Intermediates

Surfactants

Plastics

Rubber Manufacturing

Detergent

Explosives

Lubricants

Pesticides

Others

The Regions for the Europe benzene market include:

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Others

Market Trends

The rising use of cumene in the phenol and acetone manufacturing processes is driving up demand for benzene. Cumene demand is being aided by the strong growth in the market for these two compounds. The expansion of capacity in the European Union is expected to help the benzene demand in Europe expand as well. The rising demand for benzene is being aided by the booming styrene industry, which is seeing strong demand from a variety of end-use sectors. Polystyrene, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, and unsaturated polyester resins are among the items made from styrene. Textile, manufacturing, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and IT equipment are only a few of the industries that use styrene polymers.

The that demand for ethylbenzene, which is commonly used as a solvent in fuels and as a chemical intermediate, is another major factor driving up benzene demand. Benzene is also used in the food and beverage industry for packaging. It is commonly used as a solvent in personal and home care products. The business is also benefiting from increased demand from the paints and coatings industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dow Chemical Company, INEOS Group Holding S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

