Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2027

The Tetrahydrofuran Market size is estimated to surpass USD 5.45 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.8% through the forecast period.

The leading companies in the industry are BASF SE, Dairen Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi International Petrochemical Company, Penn A Kem LLC, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nova Molecular Technologies, and BioAmber Inc.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Acetylene-based Process

Butadiene-based Process

Maleic Anhydride-based Process

Propylene-Based Process via Allyl Alcohol

Propylene Oxide-based Process

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG)

Solvent applications

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Polymer

PVC

Pharmaceutical

Sealants & Adhesives

Others

Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry. Furthermore, the report offers key insights into overall industry outlook, product portfolio, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, growth trends, production and consumption patterns, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, and key opportunities and growth prospects.

