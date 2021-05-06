The Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market is to be driven by the increasing geriatric population coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the Forecast period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market, assessing the market based on its segments like preparation, antibiotic type, end-uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

8% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.9 billion

Globally, growth in the antibiotic bone cement market will be driven by the increasing understanding of antibiotic bone cement’s therapeutic use in the treatment of knee and hip joints infections is assisting the market’s growth. Several techniques have been implemented in recent years to prevent bone infections, including strict and effective antiseptic operative processes and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Antibiotic bone cement or antibiotic-loaded bone cement is a kind of prefabricated cement beads that deliver a high dose of antibiotics to a specific area. Temporary external fixation provides sufficient stability and facilitates improved wound care in patients with severe bone loss and poor soft tissue condition.

Based on preparation, the market is divided into:

Hand Blend Antibiotic Cement

Pre-Blended Antibiotic Cement

Based on antibiotic type, the industry can be segmented into:

Vancomycin

Cefuroxime

Clindamycin

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Others

The major end-use of the product are:

Orthopaedic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Hospitals

Others

The regional markets for antibiotic bone cement include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Several techniques have been implemented in recent years to prevent bone infections, including stringent and effective antiseptic operative processes and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis. The use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is becoming increasingly common among these procedures. Demand for the product is also being driven by the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and hip and knee replacement surgeries, particularly among the aging population.

Moreover, Other factors driving market growth include continued growth in the orthobiological industry, progressing healthcare industry and rising public awareness. Rapid technological advancements and increased research and development activities are expected to boost the global antibiotic bone cement industry’s growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew, Inc., Stryker Australia Pty Ltd, Teknimed, DJO Global, Inc., Zimmer India Private Limited, Tecres S.P.A and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

