Liquid Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

Market Size – USD 2.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends –Increasing need for high-quality food among considerable population

The report is a systematic representation of the global Liquid Fertilizers business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation.

Leading vendors operating in the industry are Yara International ASA (Norway), Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile).

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & Grains

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others (sorghum, barley, and oats)

Oilseeds & Pulses

Soybean

Others (canola, cotton, and sunflower)

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (turf, ornamentals, and nursery plants)

Major Compounds Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P205)

Others (boron, chloride, and iron)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Agricultural fields

Hydroponics

Others (starter solutions and aerial applications)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Micronutrients

Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Advantages of Liquid Fertilizers Report:

Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

Extensive regional analysis of the Liquid Fertilizers industry

Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry. Furthermore, the report offers key insights into overall industry outlook, product portfolio, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, growth trends, production and consumption patterns, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, and key opportunities and growth prospects.

Thank you for reading our report.

