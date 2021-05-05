Global Modacrylic Fibre Market to be Driven by the Protective Apparel Demand in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Modacrylic Fibre Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global modacrylic fibre market, assessing the market based on its application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modacrylic-fibre-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The growth in the global modacrylic fibre market is induced by rising demand for modacrylic protective apparel applications. Modacrylic fibre has many advantageous properties, such as resistance towards heat and flame, which makes it suitable for fireproof protective clothing. The rise in safety issues in the residential, commercial, and transportation sectors has resulted in the standardisation of products used. As authorities standardise occupational safety laws, the market for such clothing is expected to increase. Softness, hardness, dimensional stability, and simplicity of dyeing and styling are only a few of the qualities that make it an excellent material of choice for wigs.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Modacrylic fibre refers to a synthetic fibre made from long chain acrylonitrile polymers. Its distinguishing compounds are acrylonitrile groups, which account for 35 to 85 percent of its weight. Raw materials include vinyl chloride, vinyl bromide, and vinylidene chloride. Under varying conditions, the fibre is known for being tough, smooth, and dimensionally consistent.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Protective Apparel

Hair Fibre

Upholstery and Household

Pile (Synthetic Fur)

Industrial Fabrics

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The surge in demand for modacrylic fibres is primarily due to the growing demand for hair fibre applications and protective clothing. Modacrylic fibre is expected to rise dramatically during the forecast period due to changing habits and increasing demand for hair wigs and hair extensions. However, high raw material costs are expected to be a stumbling block throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the existence of alternatives such as nylon and rayon are expected to curtail the growth of the modacrylic fibre market during the period of forecast. Technological advances in the artificial fur industry have inspired fashion designers, supermarkets, and clothing companies to switch from using animal fur to using synthetic furs, like faux fur, in the production of their products.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modacrylic-fibre-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kaneka Corporation, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S, Zhangjiagang Hengfeng Textile Co.,Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

North America Home Security System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-home-security-system-market

Global Aluminium Extrusion Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminum-extrusion-market

North America Data Centre Server Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-data-centre-server-market

Global Pasta Sauce Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pasta-sauce-market

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/positive-displacement-pumps-market

India Organic Milk Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-organic-milk-market

Global Recycled Plastics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recycled-plastics-market

Global Agricultural Robots Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/agricultural-robots-market

Indian Ammonia Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-ammonia-market

India Pre-School/Childcare Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-pre-school-childcare-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Ian Bell, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.