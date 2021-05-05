Europe Cumene Market to be Driven by rising demand of Acetone and Phenol in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Cumene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe cumene market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 15 MMT

15 MMT Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4% (Global Cumene Market)

The major factors driving the market analyzed include rising phenol demand from the plastics industry and the acetone use as a solvent. The automobile sector also saw a drop in production and sales as a result of the pandemic, which impacted the cumene market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cumene (isopropylbenzene) is an aromatic hydrocarbon with aliphatic substituents. It is used in crude oil and refined fuels alike. It is a colorless, flammable liquid with a boiling point of 152 degrees Celsius.

The product finds wide applications in the following:

Phenol

Acetone

Others

By manufacturing process, the market is segmented into:

Zeolite Catalysts

Aluminium Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Others

The regional markets for cumene in Europe include Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, among others.

Market Trends

The additional demand of methyl methacrylate (MMA) and BPA contributes to the increasing market for acetone. The rising demand for MMA in the construction industry to produce acrylic sheets is propelling the cumene market forward in Europe. The growing market for laminates and plastics is also driving up demand for cumene. Cumene’s industry development is also being aided by increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in Europe.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cumene-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Petrochemicals Europe, Domo Chemicals GmbH, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Borealis AG, Cepsa, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

