Latin America Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Growth Spurred by Growing Popularity of Aromatherapy and Demand for Natural-Ingredient-Based Products

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano del Aceite Esencial de Eucalipto, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por la naturaleza, el tipo, el canal de distribución, las aplicaciones, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin American Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the eucalyptus essential oil market in Latin America, assessing the market based on the nature, type, distribution channel, applications, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

Eucalyptus essential oil market in Latin America is driven by a growing consumer inclination towards products induced with natural ingredients. Moreover, it is also employed in aromatherapy, a complementary therapy that uses essential oils to treat several diseases. Therefore, the increasing popularity of aromatherapy contributes to the rising penetration of eucalyptus essential oil in Latin America.

The product finds rising applications in various industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. In the food and beverage industry, the oil is used as a flavouring agent in food products, confectionery, baked goods and beverages. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, it is used as a natural ingredient for hair, skincare and other personal hygiene products due to its good anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. Finally, in the pharmaceutical industry, this oil is used in the manufacturing of supplements and medicinal products due to its antiseptic and other therapeutic properties.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Eucalyptus essential oil has antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties and offers a wide range of benefits such as aiding in treating wounds, burns, abrasions, sores and scrapes, increasing the body’s immune response to fight against diseases and improving overall metabolism. Additionally, it acts as a powerful analgesic and finds usage in treatment of common cold, cough and burning sensation due to insect stings.

By nature, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

Eucalyptus Globulus

Eucalyptus Citriodora

Eucalyptus Radiata

Others

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Office

Online

By application, the market is divided into:

Food and Beverage

Aromatherapy

Therapeutics

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Key regions covered include:

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

The rising popularity of aromatherapy in Latin America is one of the important trends for industry growth. Aromatherapy as a complementary therapy used along with medications is gradually gaining momentum as it is considered a natural way of healing a person’s mind and body.

Eucalyptus essential oil is widely used by many cosmetics and personal care product manufacturers due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, health consciousness among the Latin American population is also increasing, compelling the consumers to choose products induced with natural ingredients and opt for natural and organic products.

The demand for fragrances and flavors in beauty, personal care, and food and beverage industries promote eucalyptus essential oil market growth. Moreover, the fact that this oil is highly effective for treating respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, COPD, pneumonia and even tuberculosis also contributes to its demand. In addition, there has been an increasing utilization of eucalyptus essential oil in medicinal supplements and pharmaceutical products owing to its therapeutic and antiseptic properties. Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and expanding retail industry will further drive the demand for eucalyptus essential during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Augustus Oils Ltd.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

doTERRA International LLC

Young Living Essential Oils

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

