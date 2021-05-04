Sodium Sulphite Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

The sodium sulphite market is forecast to witness a slow growth rate of around 2% CAGR through 2030. Further, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decline in demand over the 2nd quarter of FY2020. Most of the historical demand for sodium sulphite is attributed to the pulp & paper industry, but this sector is correlated with the economic trajectory. However, growing economies such as East Asia & South Asia are projected to create increased demand during the forecast period of 2020-2030, owing to the product line-up of different applications.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the market is set to recover by mid-FY2021 onwards, thereafter going back to its normal growth pace.

Global Sodium Sulphite Market: Segmentation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

