13.7% Rise in US Clear Aligners Market during 2019-2027| Danaher, 3M, Institut Straumann Ag, Henry Schein, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Dynaflex  

The US Clear Aligners market is projected to reach US$ 1,766.45 million by 2027 from US$ 651.23 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027

The clear aligners are designed especially for the arrangement of teeth without screws,clasps, or brackets. They are made-up of biocompatible resin splint, and it seems to be transparent. Aligners implement calibrated force to move teeth from one position to another, provoking the body to adapt to bone remodeling. Every set of aligners is an individual 3D-printed teeth model, created to move teeth in the desired position.

US Clear Aligners Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

Some of the companies competing in the US Clear Aligners Market are

3m

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann Ag

Henry Schein, Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Smile Code Llc

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Dynaflex

