Zinc Oxide Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

Increasing demand for Zinc Oxide in online retails especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of Zinc Oxide, are fueling the market growth.
Market Size – USD 4.18 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Zinc Oxide as a solvent in paints & coatings.
Reports and Data has recently published a Global Zinc Oxide Market research report which is a 100+ paged report covering crucial statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and covers a comprehensive TOC on the Zinc Oxide industry. The report is a systematic representation of the global Zinc Oxide business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation. The research report is formulated with the aim to help the reader gain a clear understanding of dynamics of the Zinc Oxide industry and enable them to make strategic decisions to gain robust foothold in the market.
Key participants include Akrochem Corporation, U.S. Zinc Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., J G Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Rubamin, ZM Silesia S.A., Upper India, L. BrüggeMann GmbH, and EverZinc, among others.
The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Online Retailing
- Offline Retailing
Grades Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Standard
- Treated
- Food & Chemical Codex (FCC)
- United States Pharmacopeia (USP)
- Other Grades
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Glass & Ceramic Industries
- Tire & Rubber Industries
- Paints & Coatings
- Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry. Furthermore, the report offers key insights into overall industry outlook, product portfolio, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, growth trends, production and consumption patterns, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, and key opportunities and growth prospects.
