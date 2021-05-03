Brominated Flame Retardant Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2027

Increasing demand for unsaturated polyesters and extensive usage of Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) in this formulation, coupled with high investments in R&D of brominated flame retardant, are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.63 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for consumer electronics applications and the usage of brominated flame retardants in such products.

The report is a systematic representation of the global Brominated Flame Retardant business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation.

Key participants include Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd., Velsicol Chemical Corporation, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, BASF SE, Nabaltec AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and Clariant AG, among others.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Textile & Leather Industries

Polymer Industries

Electrical Machineries

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Tetrabromobisphenol A

Decabromodiphenyl Oxide

Octabromodiphenyl Oxide

Pentabromodiphenyl Oxide

Hexabromocyclododecane

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Polyamides

Styrene Copolymers

Unsaturated Polyesters

Polyolefins

Polystyrene

Others

Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

