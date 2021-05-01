Cloud Computing in Education Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Adobe System, VMware, IBM

A set of turbulences in the education sector was triggered by the emergence of cloud computing technology, which took the worldwide classrooms by storm and reshaped most of the processes related to learning, teaching, and administration. Cloud computing has remained one of the most talked-about trends of the decade due to its potential to facilitate information access, improve collaboration, and reinvent traditional IT structures. According to the expertise, 2013 State of the Cloud report, 43% or higher education institutions surveyed have implemented or are maintaining cloud computing, while this number in K-12 institutions is 42%. Cloud computing affords opportunities for greater student choice in learning. Using an Internet-connected device, students can access a wide array of resources and software tools that suit their learning styles and interests. : Cloud-based services can help institutes reduce costs and accelerate the use of new technologies to meet evolving educational needs. Students can use office applications for free without having to purchase, install, and keep these applications up to date on their computers. It also provides the facility of Pay peruse for some applications

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Computing in Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Computing in Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

Market Drivers:

The growing requirement to reduce the management burden

Competition among academic institutions

Market Trend:

Learning beyond the classroomâ€™s boundary

Increasing demand due to the need for centralized system for the management of academic processes

Challenges:

The growing concern regarding cloud security

Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunities:

High demand from emerging countries

High adoption due to implementation of upgradable cloud services

The emergence of cloud-based ERP systems

The Global Cloud Computing in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (K-12, Higher Education), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud), Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

