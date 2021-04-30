Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market to be Driven by the Rising Thin Film Applications of the Product in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, feedstock, manufacturing process, and North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 70.7 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2025):4.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 89.5 Billion

High-density polyethylene is commonly used in the manufacture of films that are used in warehouse to cover products. The thin-film applications of HDPE are expected to increase exponentially in the future, given the ever-increasing demand for packaging films. Owing to the growing emphasis on extending the shelf life of edible goods, food packaging applications would see an increase in demand. In all types of packaging, HDPE, both flexible and rigid, is commonly used. In addition, it is expected that growing understanding of single-use plastics would further build up an already omnipresent HDPE ecosystem and, in turn, benefit producers and manufacturers. With the rise in e commerce industry due to the convenient shopping platform it provides, the demand for packaging raw material has also increased, of which HDPE is majorly used.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

High-density polyethylene refers to a thermoplastic polymer obtained from the monomer ethylene, also abbreviated as HDPE. For its high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is renowned. It has high specific strength, is tough, very opaque, and is able to withstand high temperatures. Several distinct solvents can endure it. All these characteristics allow HDPE resin to be used in many industries as a raw material, including plastic bottles, pipes, ropes, disposable suits, chairs, toys, and others.

Read Full Report Online : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-market

By application, the market is segmented as:

Film and Sheet

Injection Moulding

Blow Moulding

Pipe and Profile

Wire and Cables

Others

Based on feedstock, the industry can be divided into:

Naphtha

Natural Gas

Others

As per the manufacturing process, the market is divided into:

Gas Phase

Slurry Process

Solution Process

Others

The regional markets for the product comprise of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The rising construction activities and rapid urbanisation across the globe are driving the global demand for high-density polyethylene. The global amount of construction is projected to increase by 85 percent by 2030, according to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics. This growth will be driven, in particular, by countries such as India, the United States and China, which are expected to contribute about 57% of the overall market value. In contrast to China, the US building industry is projected to grow at an even higher pace. It is expected that the booming construction industry will increase the demand for HDPE pipes exponentially. Plastic pipes are consistently being replaced by steel or other conventional concrete material pipes because of their lower cost and better performance which in turn is aiding the industrial growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are INEOS Group, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Braskem SA and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-baby-food-market

Global Urea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urea-market

Global Tablet Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tablet-coatings-market

Global Sodium Cyanide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-cyanide-market

Global ATM Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/atm-services-market

Global Renewable Energy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/renewable-energy-market

Global Essential Oils Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/essential-oils-market

Global Digital Marketing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-marketing-market

Global Customer Relationship Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/customer-relationship-management-market

Global Cocoa Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cocoa-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.