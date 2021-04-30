Global Explosives Market to be Driven by Rising Mining Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Explosives Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global explosives market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/explosives-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 16.7 million metric tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.25%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 21.4 million metric tons

North America leads the way in terms of explosives industry, followed by Australia and Europe. Key players such as Orica and Dyno Nobel lead the market, accounting for nearly half of the supply share. These firms are among the largest explosives suppliers to the world’s main mining nations, including Australia and North America. End use industries such as steel, metal, quarrying, and non-metal significantly contribute to the industry’s development. Metal mining is Africa’s most significant end use industry, with more than half of the market share, in terms of consumption. In the forecast period, the market for explosives is expected to increase steadily in the area.

Read Full Report Online: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/explosives-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Explosives are instruments or compounds that are reactive when they contain a large amount of spreading gas. They produce a tremendous amount of potential energy that, when released unexpectedly, has the potential to combust in a very brief period of time, usually followed by heat or pressure. The contents of these explosives could be mechanical, chemical, or radioactive in nature.

Explosives find their end uses in:

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Quarrying and Non-Metal

Construction

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The explosives sector is aided by the growth of the mining industry. The explosives industry is benefiting from the rising coal, metals, quarrying, and non-metals industries, as well as the building industry. The industry’s growth is being fuelled by rising demand from the end-use industry, especially for coal. High-quality, low-ash, and low-sulphur coal are expected to drive explosives industry development even further, especially in Australia. The explosives industry has grown in response to rising commodity demand as well as increased mineral supply. The reduction in ore grades has resulted in increased exploration activities, which has accelerated the industry’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Enaex S.A., Yara International, Orica Limited., Dyno Nobel, AEL Intelligent Blasting, Sasol, Maxam Corp., and Austin Powder Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Ball Bearing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ball-bearing-market

Global Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/telecom-power-systems-market

Global Set-Top Box Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/set-top-box-market

Bihar Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bihar-dairy-market

Global Beer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beer-market

Global Smart Labels Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-labels-market

Global Xylitol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/xylitol-market

Global Scientific Instruments Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/scientific-instruments-market

Global Vision Care Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vision-care-market

Global School Furniture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/school-furniture-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.