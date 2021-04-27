Cold Storage Insulated Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: An Overview

The cold storage industry is continuously broadening its vision and reaching new heights. With modern infrastructures becoming more advanced, need for superincumbent and pertinent constructional materials is higher than ever before. The growing performance pressure on infrastructures is prompting the sector to scout for innovative solutions for cold storage insulated metal panel. Cold storage insulated metal panel are rigid insulation sandwiched between two facings of coated metal. Cold storage insulated metal panel are molded in a variety of shapes and sizes depending upon the application. Cold storage insulated metal panel not only act as an insulator but also creates barrier for air, water, and vapors.

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Segmentation

Globally, the cold storage insulated metal panel market has been segmented as –

On the basis of application, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as –

Walls

Roof

On the basis of material type, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as –

Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Fiber Glass

Others

On the basis of thickness, the global cold storage insulated metal panel market is segmented as-

Less than 2”

2”-5”

More than 5”

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Regional Outlook

India, US and China to dominate the cold storage insulated metal panel market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and MEA region to register impressive growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of cold chain facilities across the regions. Demand for cold storage insulated metal panel likely to grow in Japan, Brazil, and France during the forecast period owing to growth in per-capita grocery sales at modern outlets. The Latin America cold storage insulated metal panel market outlook is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Cold Storage Insulated Metal Panel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cold storage insulated metal panel Market are-

PermaTherm

Metl-Span

Nucor

Kingspan Group

Thermal-loc

Green Span

MBCI

Centria

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

