5G Industrial IOT Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | AT&T, Verizon, Sierra Wireless

Global 5G Industrial IOT Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 5G Industrial IOTMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Ericsson (Sweden),Nokia (Finland),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) ,Cisco Systems (United States),AT&T (United States),Verizon (United States),Sierra Wireless (Canada),TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain),Vodafone (United Kingdom),Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),ASOCS (Israel),T-Mobile USA, INC (United States),TELUS (Canada)

Definition:

An Industrial IoT system is a complex architecture encompassing sensors, communications, big-data storage, edge computing, and advanced analytics among its disciplines. Industrial IoT has the ability to connect sensors, devices, equipment, software applications, manufacturing production processes, workers, and end consumers. The key elements that can boost Industrial IoT are improved connectivity, availability, low (reduced) latency, flexibility, and speed. 5G technology will play a key role in helping industrial users achieve the goals of Industrial IoT. 5G offers wireless communications services with reduced latency, increased connection density, and improved flexibility compared to the current 4G generation. This has led to significant growth of the global 5G Industrial IoT market over the forecast period.

Influencing Market Trend

Increase in the Number of M2M Connections across Manufacturing Industries

Market Drivers

Growing Number of IoT Devices Across Manufacturing Industries

Rising Demand for High Reliability and Low Latency Networks in Manufacturing Industries

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Private 5G Network Across Manufacturing Industries

Increasing Development of Smart Infrastructure such as 5G-enabled Factory

The Global 5G Industrial IOT Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, and Business Communication), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), End User (Process Industries, Discrete Industries)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global 5G Industrial IOT Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global 5G Industrial IOT Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

