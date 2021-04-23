Wedding Dress Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Helen Rodrigues, Watters, Harrods  

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Wedding Dress Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Wedding Dress market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Wedding Dress Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Definition:

Wedding dress is a garment that is worn on wedding ceremonies by spouses and meant to provide aesthetic looks. Wedding, mostly, being an occasion once in a lifetime has a special place across various cultures. Couples getting married are leaving no stone unturned to look appealing on wedding occasion and are willing to afford luxurious quality dresses. Considering the changing fashion statement and rising demand of customers for customized wedding dress solution, the onus is on the manufacturers to innovate through products to meet the demand.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Helen Rodrigues (Australia) ,JLM Couture Inc. (United States) ,Alfred Angelo, Inc. (United States) ,Watters (United States) ,Madeline Gardner (United States),Justin Alexander Limited (United States) ,Macy’s, Inc. (United States),Theia Couture (United States) ,Vera Wang (United States) ,David’s Bridal Inc. (United States) ,Winnie Couture (United States) ,Monique Lhuillier (United States) ,Sincerity Bridal (United States) ,Pronovias Fashion Group (Spain) ,Naeem Khan (United States) ,Rosa Clara (Spain) ,De La CiervaY Nicolas (Spain) ,Elie Saab (Lebanon) ,Paloma Blanca (Canada) ,Harrods Ltd. (United Kingdom) ,CUT s.r.l (Italy) ,Pronuptia de Paris SA. (France) ,Sophia Tolli (United Kingdom) ,Temperley London (United Kingdom) ,Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd. (Japan) ,Zuhair Murad (Lebanon)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Ball Gown, Trumpet Dresses, A-line dresses, Mermaid-style Dresses, Sheath Wedding Dresses, Tea-length Wedding Dresses), Application (Wedding Dress Renting service, Wedding Consultant, Photographic Studio, Personal Purchase, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Traditionally customized wedding dresses for wedding

Transformation of Wedding Dress Industry through Digital innovation the

Rising Popularity of Stylish yet Comfortable Wedding Dress

Market Drivers:

Entrance of Online Wedding Dress Retailers in the Industry Coupled by Growth in e-commerce

Millennial Reaching Marriageable Age and their Growing Extravagance

Market Opportunties:

Growing Disposable Income in Low and Middle income Countries

Increasing Youth population in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa

Regions Covered in the Wedding Dress Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

