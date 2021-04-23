Intelligent Logistics Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | FedEx, CEVA Logistics, Marken

Latest released the research study on Global Intelligent Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Intelligent LogisticsMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Intelligent Logistics

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany),Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland),United Parcel Service (United States),D.B. GROUP Spa (Italy),FedEx Corporation (United States),Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan),World Courier Group, Inc. (United States),SF Merdd Co., Ltd. (China),Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG (Switzerland),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait),DSV Panalpina A/S (Denmark),Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong),C.H. Robinson (United States),VersaCold (Canada),Marken Llp (United States),Air Canada Cargo (Canada)

Definition:

Intelligent Logistics allow organizations to improve their inter-organizational co-ordination through collaborative planning. It is used to handle different logistics in a planned, managed, or controlled in a more intelligent way compared to conventional solutions. The Integration of Internet of Things (loT) and Big Data in Logistics is expected to boost the market size of global intelligent logistic market.

Influencing Market Trend

Emergence of IoT Connected Devices

Market Drivers

Increasing Technological Advancements and Demand For Advanced Services and System

Increasing Adoption of RFID Technology in Logistics

Opportunities

Greater Accuracy and Speed for Logistic Supply Chain

Increasing Innovation in Mobile Technologies

The Global Intelligent Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics), Application (Oil and Gas, Power and Energy, Aviation and Marine, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Others), Services (Inventory Management, Transportation System, Order Management), Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, Big Data, Cloud Computing), Approaches (Autonomous Logistics, Product Intelligence, Physical Internet, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Cargo, Self-organizing Logistics)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Intelligent Logistics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Intelligent Logistics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

