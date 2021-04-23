Global Cigarette Lighter Market to be Driven by the Rising Smoking Rate in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Cigarette Lighter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cigarette lighter market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, material types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.1 Billion

USD 6.1 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

7% Forecast Market Size (2026): 64 Billion

The demand for cigarette lighters has risen in response to the rising smoking rate around the world, as well as the rising customer incomes. As a result, manufacturers are developing a wide range of cigarette lighters, from flint to car lighters, in order to boost profits and provide customers with more choices. They have also released battery powered electronic lighters that light up with the touch of a button. To provide greater comfort to customers, the leading companies have made major improvements to their design and functionality, which is expected to be a major factor that will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A lighter is a small device that produces a flame that can be used to light things like cigarettes, gas stoves, fireworks, candles, or a campfire.

Read Full Report Online – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-lighter-market

By product type, the industry is divided into:

Flint

Electronic

Others

Based on material type, the market can be segmented into:

Plastic

Metal

Others

The industry based on distribution channel can be categorised as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Tobacco Shops

Others

Regionally, the market is segregated into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

For the production of cigarette lighters, leading companies must adhere to relevant regulations such as the International Standard EN ISO 9994:2002 and the European Standard EN 13869:2002. These regulations ensure that the final goods available to customers are safe and have consistent results. Key developments like this are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period, by lowering the penetration of fraudulent products.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Société BIC S.A., Zippo Manufacturing Company, Flamagas S.A. (Clipper), S.T. Dupont, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-market

Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/influencer-marketing-platform-market

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infrastructure-as-a-service-market

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/influenza-diagnostics-market

Global Graph Database Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/graph-database-market

Global Horizontal Completions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/horizontal-completions-market

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-wrapping-paper-market

Global GaN on Silicon Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gan-on-silicon-technology-market-report

Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-power-over-ethernet-market

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.