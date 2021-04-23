Global Guidewires Market to Be Driven by Demand From Neurovascular Guidewires In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Guidewires Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global guidewires market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, material, coating, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guidewires-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 5.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.7 billion

The market for guidewires has seen substantial growth due to factors such as Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and the Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle Disorders. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the guidewires market. In addition, in contrast to their conventional counterparts, minimally invasive processes require low costs. In the healthcare sector, this results in an increased demand for guidewires. In addition, the lifestyle change scenario has led to people leading a sedentary life, placing them at higher risk of chronic diseases such as congenital heart disease and stroke. This, in fact, leads to an increased number of surgeries all over the world. The growth of the guide wire industry is further motivated by this. Technological progress in the grinding process is expected to favor the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A guidewire is a thin and flexible wire which is used during CVC insertions to direct the catheter into position. The purpose of a guidewire is to gain access using a minimally invasive technique to the blood vessels. Due to their low cost, minimum effect on the patient, and shorter recovery time, guidewires are considered to be a game-changer in the medical industry.

Read Full Report Online – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/guidewires-market

Based on the product, the industry is divided into:

Coronary

Peripheral

Urology

Neurovascular

Based on the material, the industry is divided into:

Nitinol

Stainless Steel

Hybrid

Based on the coating, the industry is divided into:

Coated

Non-Coated

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Cardiology

Vascular

Neurology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Otolaryngology

Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Research Laboratories

The regional markets for guidewires include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the market leader due to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries among Americans and an increase in understanding of the reimbursement policies provided by the government, over the forecast period. In addition, it is expected that the rise in neurovascular disorders such as brain aneurysms, cerebral infarction, and stroke would result in increased global demand for guidewires. The neurovascular segment is expected to account for a significant share in the guide wire industry, based on the product. This can be due to the growing number of procedures being performed globally in neurovascular neuroradiology. Due to the comparatively lower risk associated with operations involving guidewires compared to traditional procedures, the treatment of neurovascular disease with guidewires has become very common. In addition, it is a common option for use among doctors and surgeons due to the low cost of neurovascular guidewires.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Database Management System (DBMS) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/database-management-system-market

Global Solid Waste Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solid-waste-management-market

Global Process Automation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/process-automation-and-instrumentation-market-report

Global Polypropylene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polypropylene-market

Global Cash in Transit Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cash-in-transit-service-market

Global Drilling Fluids Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/drilling-fluids-market

Global Physical Security Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/physical-security-services-market

Global Industrial Ethanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-ethanol-market

Global Flexible Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flexible-packaging-market

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insurance-fraud-detection-market

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.