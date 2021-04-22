Authentication Services Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2026

The increasing risks of security breaches, coupled with the rising number of digital identities, is propelling the growth of the market.
Market Size – USD 710.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 18.0%, Market Trends – The growing popularity of e-commerce.
The latest report, titled Global Authentication Services Market – Forecast to 2026,’ includes crucial insights into the key aspects of the global Authentication Services industry and offers a detailed study of the latest industry growth trends. It makes accurate market projections in terms of market size and revenue growth over the forecast period. The report’s authors have assessed the present and future scenarios of this business sector to help the targeted readers obtain a clear picture of the global Authentication Services market’s competitive scenario. The Authentication Services market report attracts readers’ attention to the significant business expansion strategies undertaken by the market players, such as pricing strategies, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, sales network and distribution channels, and financial positions. Advanced analytical tools and research methodologies have been used by the authors to analyze significant data & information on the Authentication Services industry and its principal segments.
The latest report examines the size, share, and volume of the Authentication Services industry in the historical period to forecast the same valuations for the forecast period. It has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market. Therefore, it highlights the market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing of these market players. Furthermore, the report illustrates the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Authentication Services market. Under this section, the aftereffects of the pandemic on this business sphere have been assessed using advanced analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report thus delivers a future analysis of this industry in the post-pandemic era.
Key participants include Trustwave, Verizon, Wipro, Gemalto, Bell Canada, Tata Communications, Entrust Datacard, GCI Channel Solutions, GCX, and Interoute, among others.
Global Authentication Services Market – Regional Outlook:
The Authentication Services market report precisely evaluates the prevailing growth opportunities in the leading regional segments of the market. Additionally, the report closely investigates the estimated revenue shares of these regions over the forecast period. The key regions covered in the report are as follows:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Authentication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Single-Factor Authentication
- Multi-Factor Authentication
Token type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Token-based Authentication
- Tokenless Authentication
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Cloud
- On-premises
Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Compliance Management
- Subscription Keys Management
- Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)
- Reporting
- Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Government and Defense
- eCommerce
- Energy and Power
- IT & Telecommunication
- Travel & Hospitality
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
- In-depth examination of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future growth prospects
- Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period
- Key pricing strategies of the regional market players
- Demand & supply gap analysis
- Competitive landscape analysis
- Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies
- Company profiling of the leading market players
- Precise assessment of the revenue shares of the top market players
- Strategic recommendations for new market entrants
Key Reasons to Buy This Report:
- The latest study offer qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Authentication Services market based on various economic and non-economic factors.
- The report accurately studies the leading regional markets and estimates their respective market revenues and growth rates over the projected period.
- The report provides the reader with a lucid understanding of the Authentication Services market’s competitive landscape, new product launches, and business expansion policies of the top companies.
The report considers the following timeline for market projections:
- Historical Years: 2018-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2027
- Forecast Years: 2021-2027
