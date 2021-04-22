Cyber Security Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2026

The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Cyber Security can be the focus of enterprises and government for secured sharing of information. For more secured sharing, it is necessary to use appropriate cyber security solutions.

Market Size – USD 148.1 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for cloud based solutions.

The latest report, titled Global Cyber Security Market – Forecast to 2026,’ includes crucial insights into the key aspects of the global Cyber Security industry and offers a detailed study of the latest industry growth trends. It makes accurate market projections in terms of market size and revenue growth over the forecast period. The report’s authors have assessed the present and future scenarios of this business sector to help the targeted readers obtain a clear picture of the global Cyber Security market’s competitive scenario. The Cyber Security market report attracts readers’ attention to the significant business expansion strategies undertaken by the market players, such as pricing strategies, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, sales network and distribution channels, and financial positions. Advanced analytical tools and research methodologies have been used by the authors to analyze significant data & information on the Cyber Security industry and its principal segments.

The latest report examines the size, share, and volume of the Cyber Security industry in the historical period to forecast the same valuations for the forecast period. It has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive landscape of the global market. Therefore, it highlights the market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing of these market players. Furthermore, the report illustrates the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cyber Security market. Under this section, the aftereffects of the pandemic on this business sphere have been assessed using advanced analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report thus delivers a future analysis of this industry in the post-pandemic era.

Key players with in Cyber Security market are Sophos (UK), Cisco (US), F5 Networks (US), CyberArk (Israel), FireEye (US), Forcepoint (US), Check Point (US), Fortinet (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Oracle (US), Imperva (US), Qualys (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), RSA Security (US), McAfee (US), F-Secure (Finland), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Proofpoint (US), Symantec (US), IBM (US), Rapid7 (US), Splunk (US), Trend Micro (Japan), and Juniper Networks (US).

Global Cyber Security Market – Regional Outlook:

The Cyber Security market report precisely evaluates the prevailing growth opportunities in the leading regional segments of the market. Additionally, the report closely investigates the estimated revenue shares of these regions over the forecast period. The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Cloud On-Premises

Security type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Others (Content Security, Industrial Control System (ICS) Security, Database Security, and Web Security)



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Solution Identity and Access Management (IAM) Risk and Compliance Management Encryption Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Unified Threat Management (UTM) Firewall Antivirus/Antimalware Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Security and Vulnerability Management Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation Web Filtering Others (Application Whitelisting and Patch Management) Services Professional Services Design and Implementation Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services



Organization size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Aerospace and Defense Government Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Others (Education, Media And Entertainment, and Transportation and Logistics)



Key Highlights of the Report:

In-depth examination of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future growth prospects

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period

Key pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

Company profiling of the leading market players

Precise assessment of the revenue shares of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The latest study offer qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Cyber Security market based on various economic and non-economic factors.

The report accurately studies the leading regional markets and estimates their respective market revenues and growth rates over the projected period.

The report provides the reader with a lucid understanding of the Cyber Security market’s competitive landscape, new product launches, and business expansion policies of the top companies.

The report considers the following timeline for market projections:

Historical Years: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2021-2027

Thank you for reading our report.

