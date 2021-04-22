Global Detergent Grade Enzymes Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand from End-Use Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Detergent Grade Enzymes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global detergent grade enzymes market, assessing the market based on its segments like detergents type, detergents form, types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 2 kilo metric tons (Global Enzymes Market)

2 kilo metric tons (Global Enzymes Market) Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3% (Global Enzymes Market)

Due to a rise in enzyme applications in the food and beverage, detergent, breweries, and pharmaceutical industries, the overall enzymes market is expected to expand in the coming years. Enzymes are used in medicines to cure a variety of chronic illnesses and intestinal diseases. Protein engineering and other advances in pharmaceutical and biotechnology have broadened the reach of enzyme usage, assisting the global enzymes market’s expansion.

Europe and the United States were some of the biggest users of enzymes in 2017. The development of the enzymes market in the region was aided by the increased use in the paper and pulp, detergent, leather, and textile industries. The enzymes market is expected to expand in response to rising demand for quality healthcare, increased understanding of better food quality, and a growing population with changing dietary requirements. The overall growth of the enzymes market is expected to propel the growth of detergent-grade enzymes as well. Detergent grade enzymes are expected to be further supported by the growing R&D activities and innovations in the detergent industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Enzymes are biocatalysts that speed up biochemical reactions and are widely used in the food and beverage, as well as the cleaning industries. Based on type, the enzymes market is categorised into industrial and synthetic enzymes, with industrial enzymes being used in detergents, starch manufacturing, and animal feeds, and synthetic enzymes being used in pharmaceutical, research and biotechnology, diagnostics, and biocatalyst industries. Cleaning products, especially detergents, account for nearly a quarter of the global enzymes market, with industrial enzymes dominating.

The detergents industry can be divided on the basis of type into:

Enzymatic

Non-Enzymatic

By form, the detergents market can be segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

Others

The major types of detergent grade enzymes can be divided as follows:

Protease

Amylase

Lipase

Cellulase

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Industrial enzymes have superior properties such as stain removal and low-temperature function, making them ideal for use in detergents. Although breakthroughs in enzyme engineering are expected to propel the carbohydrase market forward, carbohydrases’ inadequacies in unregulated pH and temperatures may stymie the development of the segment. Proteases are being used more often in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and detergent industries in countries like Brazil, China, and India. The need for enzymes is expected to rise as people become more hygiene conscious and increasingly look for more energy-efficient detergents.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Novozymes SA, Koninklijke DSM N.V, BASF SE, Du Pont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, AB Enzymes GmbH, Amano Enzymes Corporation, and Aum Enzymes, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

