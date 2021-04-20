Latin America Waterproofing Market to be Driven by the Growing Construction Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Waterproofing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America waterproofing market, assessing the market based on its material, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Value: USD 2.4 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3%

Latin America’s market is largely driven by increasing demand in the region’s increasingly growing construction industry. Liquid membranes are one of the most common waterproofing forms due to their higher efficiency and lower cost, as well as product innovations. Roofs are the most common application, as they are especially vulnerable to water and chemical destruction, as well as climate change.

Waterproofing: Industry Definition and Segments

Waterproofing prevents infrastructure from water damage caused by leakage and seepage by forming an impenetrable barrier against water.

By type, the market can be segmented into:

Liquid Membrane Bituminous Coating Polyurethane Membrane Epoxy Acrylic

Cementitious Membrane

Bituminous Membrane

Thermoplastic Membrane (PVC, Others)

By application, the market is segmented into:

Roofs and Balconies

Parking Deck

Tunnel Liners

Bridges and Highways

Others

The major regional markets in Latin America are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile, among others.

Market Trends

Increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction industries is driving the waterproofing market globally. The industry is being boosted by increasing demand in end-use sectors such as waste and water management and the mining industry.

Due to growing urbanisation and increasing disposable income among the middle class, countries like Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, and Argentina are leading the Latin American region. The waterproofing industry in these countries is benefiting from increased government spending on infrastructure projects. Brazil, in particular, is a significant region that leads in waterproofing membrane demand. The Brazilian market for waterproofing products is expected to expand in the forecast period of 2021-2026, propelled by the various innovations in the area.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are RPM International Inc, IMPAC Group, BASF SE, DU Pont, Wacker Chemie AG, Sika AG, WR Grace & Co., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Pidilite Industries Limited, and Arkema SA, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

