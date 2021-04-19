Coffee Machines Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Regions, Types and Applications 2021-2026

Global Coffee Machines Market: Information by Type (Filter Coffee Machines, Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machines and Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines), Category (Semi-Automated and Fully Automated), End-Use (Household and Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2026

Market analysis

Generally, coffee machines are coffee dispensing appliances that can be semi-automated or fully computerized. Coffee machines help in quick brewing of coffee and maintaining the quality and taste of the product. Based on the several taste preferences and consumer demand for brewing style and ease of use, market players have introduced several models with unique technologies. The ever-increasing number of corporate offices equipped with kitchenettes is boosting the sales of coffee machines across the world. However, the rising number of private-label manufacturers offering their products at lower prices than established brands is estimated to pose a limitation for the growth of the global coffee machines market across the globe.

The growth of the global coffee machines market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of coffee and rising demand for specialty coffee. The development of the commercial sector in developing economies is anticipated to drive the growth of the global coffee machines market during the forecast period. The global coffee machines market is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increase rate of the food service industry is expected to positively influence the development of the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing number of private-label manufacturers for coffee machines are to be expected to impede market growth during the review period.

Market segmentation

The Global Coffee Machines Market is segmented based on material type, tool type, application and region individually. The filter coffee machines segment is expected to dominate the global market and be valued at USD 3.96 billion by the end of 2026. Filter coffee machines are ideal for organizing coffee for several people with user friendly confines and low costs. These positive characteristics of filter coffee machines are expected to push sales during the review period. Based on type, the global coffee machines market has been apportioned into filter coffee machines, capsule or pod coffee machines, usual espresso machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Coffee Machines Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. The market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. North America is expected to a leading share of the global coffee machines market during the forecast period. The region settled for a 34.93% share of the market in 2018.Rapid development and growing middle-revenue populace in the evolving countries in the region are the major drivers fueling the sales of coffee machines.

The rising demand for coffee machines in tier-1 and tier-2 cities and rising per capita nonrefundable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Japan are estimated to further aid market growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The US and Canada are among the major contributors to the growth of the market. The US is expected to constitute a dominant share of the market during the prediction period. Key manufacturers in North America are growing their portfolios by instituting coffee machines with smart features. This along with the increasing use of coffee has led to the significant growth of the coffee machines market in the region.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Coffee Machines Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Coffee Machines Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Coffee Machines Market are companies like Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Newell Brands (US), De’Longhi Group (Italy), Electrolux AB (Sweden), Melitta (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (US), Morphy Richards (UK), Illycaffè S.P.A. (Italy), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Krups (Germany), JURA Elektroapparate AG (Switzerland), La Cimbali (Italy), Zojirushi America Corporation (Japan), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Schaerer Ltd (Switzerland) and Simonelli Group S.P.A. Italy).

