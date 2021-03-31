Drone Service Market 2021 Industry Insight, Regional Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by Key Players

Global Drone Service Market was valued US$ 3.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 18 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 22.72% during forecast period.

Drones can substitute traditional methods of operation in many business activities, this development arises after the Federal Aviation Administration extended permissions for commercial, non-hobbyist usage of drones. With minimum human operation and no safety infrastructure, drones can decrease time and costs. It can also increase data analytics, which allow companies to better understand and calculate operating performance. In some industries, drones will be even enabling new business models and opportunities.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4040

As drone hardware are becoming more inexpensive to produce and purchase, manufacturing and the hardware itself will not drive industry growth going forward. Instead, services that work and manage drones for companies will produce most of the value. End-user companies will turn over services that operate drones, manage maintenance, and manage drone data, to third parties. For example, telecommunications companies may end up selling drone data communications services for managing drones and transmitting the data which they are collecting.

Growing applications of drone services across several industries is one of the major driving factors which is contributing to the growth of global drone services market during forecast period. However, lack of skilled and trained workers and safety concerns during drone operations are major factors restraining the growth of global drone services market during forecast period.

Get Full Access Report Summary Buy Now @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/4040/Single

North America is dominating the market with near about 44% share in global market. In U.S more than 325,000 drones were registered in FAA, and it is expected that more than 5 million drones will be shipped to U.S by 2020. Europe is being second largest market with more than 30% share in global drone services market. Growth in drone services market shows considerable potential, with European demand for drone services, market is projected to exceed US$ 7 billion by 2035 and over US$ 14 billion by 2050. In Asia Pacific, Australia occurred as a hotspot for drone service market and is the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in market include Drone Deploy, ABJ Drones, AeroVironment Inc, Workmode, Sky-Future Ltd.

Scope of Global Drone Service Market:

Global Drone Service Market by Type:

Multirotor Drone

Fixed Wing Drone

Global Drone Service Market by Service Type:



Long Duration Service

Short Duration Service

Global Drone Service Market by Application:



Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Mapping & Surveying

Aerial Photography Remote Sensing

Product Delivery

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

3D Modeling

Other Applications

Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/4040

Global Drone Service Market by Industry:

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Scientific Research

Utility & Power

Logistics

Mining

Insurance

Media & Entertainment

Infrastructure

Security, Search & Rescue

Other Industries

Global Drone Service Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

Drone Deploy

ABJ Drones

AeroVironment Inc.

Workmode

Sky-Future Ltd.

Flyworx

Avetics

Hawk Aerial

Airware

Aerobo

SenseFly Ltd.

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Trimble UAS

Precision Hawk

CAT UAV

3D Robotics, Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Kespry

Measure

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Propeller Aerobotics Pty Ltd.

Skycatch, Inc.

4DMapper

AirGon

Pix4D

Dronifi

Sky-Futures

Airpix

Arch Aerial Llc

Edall Systems

Falcon Drone Services

Phoenix Drone Services Llc

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Unmanned Experts Inc