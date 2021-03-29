Automotive PCB Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB and Single-Sided PCB), By Fuel Type (BEVS, HEVS and Ice Vehicles), By Autonomous Driving (Autonomous, Conventional and Semi-Autonomous), By Application, By End User, And By Geography

Global Automotive PCB Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Automotive PCB will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Automotive PCB market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Key Players in the Automotive PCB Market Are:

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics

• Delphi

• Unimicron Technology

• CMK

• Chin Poon Industrial

• Meiko Electronics

• Daeduck Electronics

• KCE Electronics

• Nippon Mektron

• Tripod Technology

• Amitron

Automotive PCB Market, key Target Audience:

• The Automobile Industry as an End User, Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Automotive PCBs

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive PCB Manufacturers

• Automotive PCB Market Investors

• Automotive Powertrain Manufacturers

• Automotive Cockpit Electronics Manufacturers

• Governments’ national and regional agencies or organizations

• Automotive Safety and Comfort System Manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Raw Material Suppliers for Automotive PCB Manufacturers

The scope of the Automotive PCB Market :

Research report categorizes the Automotive PCB market based on type, fuel type, autonomous driving, application, end user and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive PCB market with key developments in companies and market trends

Automotive PCB Market, By Type:

• Double-Sided PCB

• Multi-Layer PCB

• Single-Sided PCB

Automotive PCB Market, By Fuel Type:

• BEVS

• HEVS

• Ice Vehicles

Automotive PCB Market, By Autonomous Driving:

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Conventional Vehicles

• Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive PCB Market, By Application:

• Adas and Basic Safety

• Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting

• Infotainment Components

• Powertrain Components

• Rubber Tracks

Automotive PCB Market, By End User:

• Economic Light Duty Vehicles

• Luxury Light Duty Vehicles

• Mid-Priced Light Duty Vehicles

Automotive PCB Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

