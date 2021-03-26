Global Oilfield Communication Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Services (Managed & Professional Services), by Solution (M2M Communication, Asset Performance Communications, Unified Communication and Others), by Technology (Cellular Communication Network, VSAT Communication Network and others), by Field site (Onshore Communications, Offshore Communications), and by Geography

Global Oilfield Communication Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Oilfield Communication will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Oilfield Communication market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Key Players in the Global Oilfield Communication Market Are:

• Speedcast International Limited

• ABB Ltd

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Tait Communications

• Ceragon Networks Ltd.

• Inmarsat PLC

• Commscope, Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• Hughes Network Systems LLC

• Airspan Networks, Inc.

• Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd.

• Rad Data Communications, Inc.

• Rignet, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• ITC Global

• Harris Caprock Communications Inc.

• ERF Wireless Inc.

Key Target Audience:

•Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Oil exploration companies

• Oil and gas telecom operators

• Oil and gas communication service providers

• Oilfield communications solution vendors

• Oil and gas satellite operators

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Oilfield Communication Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Oilfield Communication Market based on services, solutions, technology, field site and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Oilfield Communication Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Solutions

o M2M Communication

o Asset Performance Communications

o Unified Communications

o VoIP Solutions

o Video Conferencing

o Pipeline Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

o Fleet Management Communication

o Oilfield to Control Center Data Communication

o Wi-Fi Hotspot

Global Oilfield Communication Market, by Technology

o Cellular Communication Network

o VSAT Communication Network

o Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network

o Microwave Communication Network

o Tetra Network

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Field site

o Onshore Communications

o Offshore Communications

Global Oilfield Communication Market, By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

