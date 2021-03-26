Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market : by Product type, Application, End-user and Region- Growth Forecast 2019-2027

“Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth.

The report helps in comprehending the Superficial Radiation Therapy System dynamics, structure by analysing the industry segments and project the Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key market players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market.

Additionally, the Superficial Radiation Therapy System market report 2019 – 2027, gives the competitive landscape of the global industry by region, key players products and services benchmarking, market domination by segment, pricing and end user penetration, investment in R&D and patents.

COVID-19 impact on the market

Coronavirus pandemic has limited the superficial Radiation Therapy market. Lockdown has resulted in delayed appointments and social distancing guidelines have decreased the number of patients attending the treatment. The need for disinfection of equipment and strict screening of covid-19 patients has limited the demand for the market. However, the market is expected to restore normalcy in 2021.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on- Product type, Application and End-user.

By Product type

• SRT Systems

• SRT Software

By Application

• Basal Cell Carcinoma

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma

• Keloid Scars

• Psoriasis

• Kaposi Carcinoma

• Bowen’s Disease

• Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

• Soft Tissue Metastases

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Cancer Research Institutes

• Dermatology Centers

Segment Analysis

The End-user segment is estimated to grow at a rate of XX% in the forecast period. Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Research Institutes and Dermatology Centers today and in the near future is of utmost importance. Increased funding for healthcare facilities and advancements in new technologies are likely to boost this segment.

Regional Analysis

Global Superficial Radiation Therapy System Market

North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe, and MEA are key contributors to the superficial radiation therapy market. It is estimated that North America will emerge as a major revenue producer for this market due to skin cancer being the primary concern in this region. The market in North America is expected to grow by $XX Mn in the forecast period.

Advances in cancer treatment facilities and high investments in healthcare sectors are adding up to the market growth.

Key players in the Global Superficial Radiation Therapy system Market

• Sensus Healthcare Inc

• Nephros

• Skincure

• Mevion Medical Systems

• Varian Medical Systems Inc

• Ion Beam Applications

• Raysearch Laboratories

• Elekta AB

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• IsoRay Inc

• Xstrahl Ltd

• Nordion Inc

Competitive Landscape

According to the news released on August 5 2020 by Sensus Healthcare, The American Society of Healthcare has approved Sensus Healthcare’s SRT Systems for continuing Education Units. The approval covers all three SRT systems offered by Sensus, namely SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Superficial Radiation Therapy system Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented with the analysis of complicated data. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed.

The report also helps in understanding Global Superficial Radiation Therapy system Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Superficial Radiation Therapy system Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Superficial Radiation Therapy system Market.

SWOT analysis of player will give a detailed strategic input about the key players in industry by region. Research analyst working in the field for more than ten years have become seasoned consultants in the Superficial Radiation Therapy System industry.

