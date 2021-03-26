Global 5G Chip Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by IC type, Operational Frequency, Product, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global report on 5G Chip market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for 5G Chip will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Global 5G Chip Market Dynamics

The next generation of technology calls for demand beyond the mobile internet and development in data speed. The demand for connectivity is expected to be driven by trends, such as IoT, smart cities, autonomous cars, and industrial automation. The increasing demand for high-speed internet and broad network coverage, with reduced latency and power consumption, is boosting the growth of the 5G chip market globally.

Growing machine-to-machine or IoT connections and a rise in the demand for mobile data services are the other factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period. Also, 5G-enabled smartphones and other consumer devices are expected to fuel the growth of the 5G chipset market. However, high hardware costs involved in the terrestrial network densification and fragmented spectrum allocation are hindering the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis of the Global 5G Chip Market

The ASIC segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2020, contributing about 48% of the total revenue, owing to an increase in demand for custom chips. Though, the mmWave IC segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 55.3% during 2020-2026, because of the high demand for integrated circuits (ICs) in the automotive sector. The other IC types analyzed in the report include RFIC and cellular IC.

The automotive and transportation end-user segment of the global 5G chip market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, over the forecast period. 5G is estimated to allow the system and application developers to develop a broad range of applications. The main uses include – vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-network (V2N), and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P). These applications of 5G would further help in the expansion of other applications, for instance, digital logistics, automated driving, and intelligent navigation, thus fuelling the need for a 5G chip.

In terms of operational frequency, Chipsets operating in the range of 26-39 GHz frequency sub-segment would portray the highest CAGR during the study period, because of their ability to cater to multiple 5G devices and better availability of frequency band for seamless connectivity.

Regional Insights of the Global 5G Chip Market

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR, followed by North America over the forecast period. Once the commercialization of the 5G network connectivity, it is anticipated that there will be high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity. This is expected to drive the need for the 5G chipset. The growth of on-demand video services and IoT would further boost the growth of the market, in the APAC.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global 5G chip market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global 5G chip market.

Scope of the Global 5G Chip Market

Global 5G Chip Market, by IC Type

• ASIC

• RFIC

• Cellular IC

• mmWave IC

Global 5G Chip Market, by Operational Frequency

• Sub 6GHz

• Between 26 & 39 GHz

• Above 39 GHz

Global 5G Chip Market, by Product

• Devices

• Customer Premises Equipment

• Network Infrastructure Equipment

Global 5G Chip Market, by Industrial Vertical

• Automotive & Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Automation

• Others

Global 5G Chip Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global 5G Chip Market

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• MediaTek Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Xilinx Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Integrated Device Technology Inc.

• Anokiwave Inc.

• Qorvo Inc.

• MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

• Cavium Inc.

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Texas Instruments, Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Analog Devices, Inc.

The 5G Chip market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

