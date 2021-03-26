Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Tier, Industry and Region.

Global report on Digital Mobile Radio market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Digital Mobile Radio will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Market Definition

Digital mobile radio (DMR) is and digital mobile communication standard which is developed by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) defining digital standard of Private, Professional, or Personal mobile radio (PMR). DMR radios are designed with the main aim to provide an affordable and simple digital standard which fulfils standards for conformance testing, voice, and data services.

Market Dynamics

Improved professional environment and requirement of advanced communication equipment are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Surge in the demand for enhanced efficiency for radio communication system with addition of new facilities by moving towards digital standards, growing adoption of DMR radios by end users such as domestic and short range industrial users, personal users, professional users and emergency service users and requirement of enhanced technologies in PMR radios for more sophisticated services has raised the demand of DMR radios and is ultimately propelling the growth of market. DMR standard provides some benefits such as better coverage, clearer and better sound quality, improved data capabilities, longer battery life, cost effectiveness, enhanced security and light in weight device which are further expected to improve the growth of market.

However, limited range due to the modulation scheme and errors by the radio frequency noise are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By tier, the digital mobile radio market is segmented into tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. DMR tier 1 is the basic unlicensed product. These are used in the license-free 446 MHz band and use radio to radio communication system without any infrastructure. DMR tier 1 products are widely used for personal use and for small organizations or business. DMR tier 2 is the convectional radio system; it is operate in licensed radio frequency band from 66-960 MHz. It is highly used for the professional market which offers repeater mode and peer-to-peer mode. DMR tier 3 is the trunked radio system. It is widely used in the trunking operations and in large networks to provide the equivalent of a small-scale mobile telephone network.

Tier 2 and tier 3 segments held the largest market share in past few years and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high production of these products by the manufacturing companies like Hytera, Motorola and more. DMR Tier 2, Tier 3 operates uses the two-slot TDMA that is Time Division Multiple Access technology. High adoption of DMR tier 3 products in industrial application such as in SCADA, automation, alarm activation integration and in telemetry for remote monitoring and control is driving the growth of market. It also supports group call, individual call, emergency call and broadcast call, full-duplex call and semi-duplex call which results into the more demand of DMR radios during forecast period.

Hytera’s most popular offering for DMR Tier III networks is the DS-6211 Trunking system. It is consists of a core controller, which uses an IP-based system architecture and a centralised networking approach to cleverly manage resources. The DS-6211 is designed with a modular structure for simple operation and maintenance and can be easily adapted for individual requirements, making it simple to scale up to meet growing demand, thus helping to future-proof the investment.

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of digital mobile radio manufacturers with the new advanced technologies of digital systems.

Growing requirement of digital mobile radio system for applications such as surveillance, security featuring GPS connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, law enforcement and other advanced functionalities is driving the growth of market in the region.

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market: Key Development

In April 2018, Hytera has launched two new DMR Tier II terminals mobile radios mainly aimed at users looking for a versatile commercial device.

In March 2019, Hytera introduced its new MD785i DMR mobile radio. The MD785i is the ideal device for use in bundled radio applications.

The Scope of Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market, By Tier

• Tier 1 (Unlicensed)

• Tier 2 (Conventional)

• Tier 3 (Trunked)

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market, By Industry

• Commercial

• Defense & Public Safety

• Mining, Oil & Gas

• Transportation

• Others

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Market, Key Players

• Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd

• ICOM Inc

• JVCKENWOOD Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

• Motorola Solutions, Inc

• RELM Wireless Corporation

• Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited

• Tait Ltd.

• Thales Group

• Comita Group

• Talent Technology Services Limited

• MCS Digital

• RADIODATA GmbH

• Rolta Incorporated

• Alinco

The Digital Mobile Radio market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Digital Mobile Radio Market Regional Analysis

By region, Digital Mobile Radio Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

